$27,499+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-3
GS AWD at
2022 Mazda CX-3
GS AWD at
$27,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6328
- Mileage 26,720 KM
Vehicle Description
Price online reflects a $1000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ.
The 2022 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD is a subcompact crossover SUV that delivers sporty handling, stylish design, and a well-equipped interior. Here's a breakdown of its key features:
Performance:
2.0-Liter Skyactiv-G 4-Cylinder Engine:
Produces 148 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque, providing a responsive and efficient driving experience.
i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD):
Enhances traction and stability in various weather and road conditions.
6-Speed Automatic Transmission:
Features manual-shift mode and a Sport mode for dynamic driving.
Exterior:
Kodo Design Philosophy:
Embodies a sleek and modern look with flowing lines and a bold front grille.
LED Headlights and Daytime Running Lights:
Enhances visibility and provides a contemporary appearance.
16-Inch Alloy Wheels:
Standard, adding a sporty and refined touch.
Body-Colored Heated Side Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals:
Combines functionality and style.
Interior:
Premium Upholstery:
Durable and comfortable for everyday use.
Heated Front Seats:
Standard for added comfort during colder months.
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats:
Expands cargo capacity when needed.
Push-Button Start:
Offers convenience and a modern feel.
Technology:
7-Inch Mazda Connect Touchscreen Display:
Features Bluetooth connectivity, voice commands, and intuitive controls.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto:
Standard, enabling seamless smartphone integration.
Rearview Camera:
Provides assistance with parking and reversing.
6-Speaker Audio System:
Delivers quality sound for music and calls.
Safety Features:
Mazda i-Activsense Safety Suite:
Includes advanced systems such as:
Blind-Spot Monitoring (BSM)
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
Advanced Airbag System:
Includes front, side, and curtain airbags.
Traction and Stability Control:
Enhances safety in challenging road conditions.
Utility:
Cargo Space:
Offers up to 44.5 cubic feet with rear seats folded.
Compact Size:
Ideal for urban environments and tight parking spaces.
Keyless Entry:
Standard, adding convenience.
Fuel Efficiency:
Economical and Eco-Friendly:
EPA-estimated 8.3 L/100 km city and 7.0 L/100 km highway, making it budget-friendly for daily commuting.
The 2022 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD is a standout choice for those seeking a stylish, agile, and feature-rich crossover that's perfect for city driving and light adventures. Its all-wheel-drive capability, premium features, and reliability make it an excellent value in the subcompact SUV segment.
Vehicle Features
