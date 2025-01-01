Menu
2022 Mazda CX-3

18,255 KM

Details Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-3

GS Auto AWD

12380547

2022 Mazda CX-3

GS Auto AWD

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,255KM
VIN JM1DKFC73N1603940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,255 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2022 Mazda CX-3