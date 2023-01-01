Menu
2022 Mazda CX-3

6,722 KM

Details

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2022 Mazda CX-3

2022 Mazda CX-3

GS BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | AWD

2022 Mazda CX-3

GS BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

6,722KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9735283
  • Stock #: APR11611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR11611
  • Mileage 6,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of the road with the stylish and capable 2022 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD - The ultimate driving companion for the adventurous at heart.



Finished in a Grey exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Mazdas All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, steering wheel-mounted controls, cruise control, center console media control dial, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FMradio and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 22022 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

