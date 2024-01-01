$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Mazda CX-30
GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at
2022 Mazda CX-30
GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,105KM
VIN 3MVDMBDY4NM402530
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,105 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
