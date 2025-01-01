Menu
Experience premium comfort, advanced technology, and powerful performance in this 2022 Mazda CX-9 GT – a sophisticated 3-row SUV designed for families and drivers who crave refinement. Under the hood, a turbocharged 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine delivers smooth, responsive power paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and standard i-ACTIV all-wheel drive for confident handling in all conditions. The GT trim adds a luxurious touch with leather-trimmed seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row captains chairs, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic climate control. Stay connected with a 10.25-inch full-colour display, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium 12-speaker Bose audio system. Other standout features include a power sunroof, hands-free power liftgate, 20-inch alloy wheels, and advanced safety technologies like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and smart city brake support. With seating for six, upscale interior finishes, and Mazdas signature driving dynamics, the 2022 CX-9 GT delivers an exceptional driving experience for every journey.

2022 Mazda CX-9

71,223 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-9

GT AWD BLIND SPOT|CARPLY|LANE ASSIST

12697497

2022 Mazda CX-9

GT AWD BLIND SPOT|CARPLY|LANE ASSIST

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,223KM
VIN JM3TCBDY2N0617785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP6421
  • Mileage 71,223 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience premium comfort, advanced technology, and powerful performance in this 2022 Mazda CX-9 GT – a sophisticated 3-row SUV designed for families and drivers who crave refinement. Under the hood, a turbocharged 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine delivers smooth, responsive power paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and standard i-ACTIV all-wheel drive for confident handling in all conditions. The GT trim adds a luxurious touch with leather-trimmed seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row captain's chairs, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic climate control. Stay connected with a 10.25-inch full-colour display, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium 12-speaker Bose audio system. Other standout features include a power sunroof, hands-free power liftgate, 20-inch alloy wheels, and advanced safety technologies like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and smart city brake support. With seating for six, upscale interior finishes, and Mazda's signature driving dynamics, the 2022 CX-9 GT delivers an exceptional driving experience for every journey.

Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...

105 point safety and quality inspection.

Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.

3 days or 300km exchange policy **

Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**

Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms

401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.

Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.


Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.


While we make every effort to provide you with two keys for all our pre-owned vehicles. However, unless otherwise specified in your purchase agreement.


Price online reflects a $1000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888

1-888-351-8494
$CALL

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2022 Mazda CX-9