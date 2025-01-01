Menu
<h1 data-start=117 data-end=194><strong data-start=119 data-end=194>2022 Mazda CX-9 GS AWD –</strong></h1> <p data-start=196 data-end=398>Finished in <strong data-start=208 data-end=246>Black exterior </strong>, this 2022 Mazda CX-9 GS AWD offers three-row seating, modern tech, and Mazda's trademark smooth driving dynamics — the perfect all-weather family SUV. <hr data-start=400 data-end=403 /> <h2 data-start=405 data-end=434><strong data-start=408 data-end=434>Key Features & Options</strong></h2> <ul data-start=435 data-end=941> <li data-start=435 data-end=471> <p data-start=437 data-end=471><strong data-start=437 data-end=469>2.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder</strong> </li> <li data-start=472 data-end=501> <p data-start=474 data-end=501><strong data-start=474 data-end=499>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> </li> <li data-start=502 data-end=540> <p data-start=504 data-end=540><strong data-start=504 data-end=538>6-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong> </li> <li data-start=541 data-end=577> <p data-start=543 data-end=577><strong data-start=543 data-end=575>7-Passenger Seating (3 Rows)</strong> </li> <li data-start=578 data-end=604> <p data-start=580 data-end=604><strong data-start=580 data-end=602>Heated Front Seats</strong> </li> <li data-start=605 data-end=637> <p data-start=607 data-end=637><strong data-start=607 data-end=635>Tri-Zone Climate Control</strong> </li> <li data-start=638 data-end=679> <p data-start=640 data-end=679><strong data-start=640 data-end=677>Mazda Connect Infotainment System</strong> </li> <li data-start=680 data-end=716> <p data-start=682 data-end=716><strong data-start=682 data-end=714>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</strong> </li> <li data-start=717 data-end=754> <p data-start=719 data-end=754><strong data-start=719 data-end=752>Bluetooth, USB, Backup Camera</strong> </li> <li data-start=755 data-end=874> <p data-start=757 data-end=784><strong data-start=757 data-end=782>Advanced Safety Suite</strong> <ul data-start=787 data-end=874> <li data-start=787 data-end=812> <p data-start=789 data-end=812>Blind-Spot Monitoring </li> <li data-start=815 data-end=843> <p data-start=817 data-end=843>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert </li> <li data-start=846 data-end=874> <p data-start=848 data-end=874>Smart City Brake Support </li> </ul> </li> <li data-start=875 data-end=900> <p data-start=877 data-end=900><strong data-start=877 data-end=898>Push-Button Start</strong> </li> <li data-start=901 data-end=921> <p data-start=903 data-end=921><strong data-start=903 data-end=919>Alloy Wheels</strong> </li> <li data-start=922 data-end=941> <p data-start=924 data-end=941><strong data-start=924 data-end=941>Keyless Entry</strong> </li> </ul>

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Keyless Start

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Seating

3rd Row Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

