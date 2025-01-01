$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Black exterior , this 2022 Mazda CX-9 GS AWD offers three-row seating, modern tech, and Mazda’s trademark smooth driving dynamics — the perfect all-weather family SUV.
Key Features & Options
2.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
7-Passenger Seating (3 Rows)
Heated Front Seats
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Mazda Connect Infotainment System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth, USB, Backup Camera
Advanced Safety Suite
Blind-Spot Monitoring
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart City Brake Support
Push-Button Start
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Vehicle Features
