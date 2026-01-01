$31,488+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-9
GS AWD
2022 Mazda CX-9
GS AWD
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$31,488
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 69,600 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Mazda CX-9 is a refined midsize crossover SUV that blends athletic performance with upscale comfort, advanced technology, and versatile three-row capability. Powered by a responsive turbocharged 2.5L engine paired with a smooth six-speed automatic and Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel-drive system as standard, the CX-9 delivers confident handling and excellent road manners for daily driving or family trips. Inside, you’ll find a well-designed cabin with intuitive tech and thoughtful conveniences, while a robust suite of safety features gives you peace of mind on every journey.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Comfort
Seating
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