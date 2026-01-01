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<h3 data-start=0 data-end=73><strong data-start=4 data-end=71>2022 Mazda CX-9 GS AWD– Stylish, Capable & Premium-Feel Three-Row SUV</strong></h3> <p data-start=74 data-end=696>The 2022 Mazda CX-9 is a refined midsize crossover SUV that blends athletic performance with upscale comfort, advanced technology, and versatile three-row capability. Powered by a responsive turbocharged 2.5L engine paired with a smooth six-speed automatic and Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel-drive system as standard, the CX-9 delivers confident handling and excellent road manners for daily driving or family trips. Inside, you’ll find a well-designed cabin with intuitive tech and thoughtful conveniences, while a robust suite of safety features gives you peace of mind on every journey. <span class= data-state=closed></span> <hr data-start=698 data-end=701 /> <h3 data-start=703 data-end=733><strong data-start=707 data-end=733>Key Features & Options</strong></h3> <ul data-start=734 data-end=1713> <li data-start=734 data-end=808> <p data-start=736 data-end=808>2.5L Turbocharged Inline-4 Engine with up to 250 hp & 320 lb-ft torque </li> <li data-start=809 data-end=875> <p data-start=811 data-end=875>Skyactiv-Drive 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Manual Mode </li> <li data-start=876 data-end=918> <p data-start=878 data-end=918>i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Standard </li> <li data-start=919 data-end=974> <p data-start=921 data-end=974>G-Vectoring Control Plus & Off-Road Traction Assist </li> <li data-start=975 data-end=1031> <p data-start=977 data-end=1031>10.25″ Full-Colour Centre Display with Mazda Connect </li> <li data-start=1032 data-end=1078> <p data-start=1034 data-end=1078>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ Integration </li> <li data-start=1079 data-end=1101> <p data-start=1081 data-end=1101>Heated Front Seats </li> <li data-start=1102 data-end=1142> <p data-start=1104 data-end=1142>Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control </li> <li data-start=1143 data-end=1196> <p data-start=1145 data-end=1196>Mazda Connected Services with Trial Wi-Fi Hotspot </li> <li data-start=1197 data-end=1241> <p data-start=1199 data-end=1241>Remote Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start </li> <li data-start=1242 data-end=1286> <p data-start=1244 data-end=1286>Bluetooth® Connectivity & Dual USB Ports </li> <li data-start=1287 data-end=1304> <p data-start=1289 data-end=1304>Backup Camera </li> <li data-start=1305 data-end=1357> <p data-start=1307 data-end=1357>Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert </li> <li data-start=1358 data-end=1403> <p data-start=1360 data-end=1403>Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go </li> <li data-start=1404 data-end=1452> <p data-start=1406 data-end=1452>Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist </li> <li data-start=1453 data-end=1496> <p data-start=1455 data-end=1496>LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights </li> </ul> HST and licensing will be extra <meta charset=utf-8 /> <strong>Special Financing price: $ 31,488 *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ 32,988  *</strong> * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.29% O.A.C We approve everyone with bad credit, including newcomers and students. Previously declined by a bank? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY, we are not only concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location, 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients, which starts from the moment you walk into the dealership. Were here for you every step of the way and aim to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care

2022 Mazda CX-9

69,600 KM

Details Description Features

$31,488

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda CX-9

GS AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14033281

2022 Mazda CX-9

GS AWD

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

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Contact Seller

$31,488

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
69,600KM
VIN JM3TCBBY2N0601699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 69,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Mazda CX-9 GS AWD– Stylish, Capable & Premium-Feel Three-Row SUV

The 2022 Mazda CX-9 is a refined midsize crossover SUV that blends athletic performance with upscale comfort, advanced technology, and versatile three-row capability. Powered by a responsive turbocharged 2.5L engine paired with a smooth six-speed automatic and Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel-drive system as standard, the CX-9 delivers confident handling and excellent road manners for daily driving or family trips. Inside, you’ll find a well-designed cabin with intuitive tech and thoughtful conveniences, while a robust suite of safety features gives you peace of mind on every journey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Safety

ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Blind Spot Monitor

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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$31,488

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2022 Mazda CX-9