$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GX at
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GX at
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,000KM
VIN JM1BPAK7XN1521331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 33367L
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda
2021 Mazda CX-5 2021.5 Signature AWD 47,606 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2007 Acura MDX 4WD 4dr Technology Pkg 235,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at ONE OWNER|CARPLAY|BACKUP CAM 38,320 KM $34,499 + tax & lic
Email 401 Dixie Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-238-XXXX(click to show)
905-238-9888
Alternate Numbers1-888-351-8494
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
401 Dixie Mazda
905-238-9888
2022 Mazda MAZDA3