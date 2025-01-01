2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Account
Sign In
Enjoy the perfect harmony of style, efficiency, and modern technology with this 2022 Mazda3 GX —a sleek, practical sedan (or hatchback) tailored for everyday driving with a dash of sophistication. Powered by Mazdas responsive 2.0L Skyactiv-G 4-cylinder engine mated to a smooth 6-speed automatic (or available 6-speed manual), it delivers a balanced blend of spirited performance and excellent fuel economy. The GX trim features high-quality cloth seating, a 7-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display with Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming, and a rearview camera for added convenience. Enjoy it all-season with LED headlights, heated front seats, and automatic climate control—optimal for Canadian weather. Additional highlights include advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and Smart City Brake Support, along with sleek 16? alloy wheels and a refined interior complete with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The 2022 Mazda3 GX combines refined design, thoughtful technology, and reliable performance—making it an ideal choice for commuters, young professionals, or anyone seeking an engaging yet practical driving experience. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as... 105 point safety and quality inspection. Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians. 3 days or 300km exchange policy ** Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km** Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canadas largest automotive group. The companys network represents 37 of the worlds most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canadas Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes. While we make every effort to provide you with two keys for all our pre-owned vehicles. However, unless otherwise specified in your purchase agreement. Price online reflects a $1000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ.

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

78,357 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Auto FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12779009

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Auto FWD

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 12779009
  2. 12779009
  3. 12779009
  4. 12779009
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,357KM
VIN JM1BPAB75N1505182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 33393A
  • Mileage 78,357 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy the perfect harmony of style, efficiency, and modern technology with this 2022 Mazda3 GX —a sleek, practical sedan (or hatchback) tailored for everyday driving with a dash of sophistication. Powered by Mazda's responsive 2.0L Skyactiv-G 4-cylinder engine mated to a smooth 6-speed automatic (or available 6-speed manual), it delivers a balanced blend of spirited performance and excellent fuel economy. The GX trim features high-quality cloth seating, a 7-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display with Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming, and a rearview camera for added convenience. Enjoy it all-season with LED headlights, heated front seats, and automatic climate control—optimal for Canadian weather. Additional highlights include advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and Smart City Brake Support, along with sleek 16? alloy wheels and a refined interior complete with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The 2022 Mazda3 GX combines refined design, thoughtful technology, and reliable performance—making it an ideal choice for commuters, young professionals, or anyone seeking an engaging yet practical driving experience.



___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...

105 point safety and quality inspection.

Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.

3 days or 300km exchange policy **

Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**

Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.


Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.


While we make every effort to provide you with two keys for all our pre-owned vehicles. However, unless otherwise specified in your purchase agreement.


Price online reflects a $1000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

Used 2020 Honda CR-V Touring 4WD CRUISE CONTROL|CARPLAY|REARVIEW CAM for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Honda CR-V Touring 4WD CRUISE CONTROL|CARPLAY|REARVIEW CAM 99,400 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC CARPLAY|BLINDSPOT|REARVIEW CAM for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC CARPLAY|BLINDSPOT|REARVIEW CAM 48,000 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at (2) CARPLAY|REARVIEW CAM|LANE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at (2) CARPLAY|REARVIEW CAM|LANE 85,505 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2022 Mazda MAZDA3