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ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | FRONT COLLISION MITIGATION | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | DRIVER MONITORING | BACK-UP CAMERA | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED FRONT SEATS | SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION | LED HEADLIGHTS | RAIN SENSING WIPERS | CLOTH SEATS Why 401 Dixie Mazda Buy with confidence at 401 Dixie Mazda, where every used vehicle is supported by a professional team, transparent service guidance, and a customer-first approach. From selection to delivery, were committed to making your purchase simple, informed, comfortable, and enjoyable. Trade-Ins Welcome We welcome all trades and offer competitive trade-in values to help make your next purchase even easier. Mazda Certified (CPO) Ask about eligible Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles for added confidence and Mazda-backed benefits. CPO Benefits 160-point inspection 7-year/140,000 km limited powertrain warranty 24-hour roadside assistance Extended coverage available CARFAX Canada vehicle history report Part of Dilawri 401 Dixie Mazda is proud to be part of the Dilawri Group, one of Canadas largest automotive groups with 85 franchised dealerships.

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

92,360 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GS NO ACCIDENT | ONE OWNER | FULL SERVICE HISTORY

Watch This Vehicle
14075829

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GS NO ACCIDENT | ONE OWNER | FULL SERVICE HISTORY

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 14075829
  2. 14075829
  3. 14075829
  4. 14075829
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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
92,360KM
VIN JM1BPACL0N1510446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34459A
  • Mileage 92,360 KM

Vehicle Description

ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | FRONT COLLISION MITIGATION | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | DRIVER MONITORING | BACK-UP CAMERA | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED FRONT SEATS | SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION | LED HEADLIGHTS | RAIN SENSING WIPERS | CLOTH SEATS



Why 401 Dixie Mazda

Buy with confidence at 401 Dixie Mazda, where every used vehicle is supported by a professional team, transparent service guidance, and a customer-first approach. From selection to delivery, we're committed to making your purchase simple, informed, comfortable, and enjoyable.

Trade-Ins Welcome

We welcome all trades and offer competitive trade-in values to help make your next purchase even easier.

Mazda Certified (CPO)

Ask about eligible Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles for added confidence and Mazda-backed benefits.

CPO Benefits

160-point inspection

7-year/140,000 km limited powertrain warranty

24-hour roadside assistance

Extended coverage available

CARFAX Canada vehicle history report

Part of Dilawri

401 Dixie Mazda is proud to be part of the Dilawri Group, one of Canada's largest automotive groups with 85 franchised dealerships.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-238-XXXX

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905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
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401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2022 Mazda MAZDA3