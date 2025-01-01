Menu
Experience refined luxury and confident performance with the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300. This premium compact SUV combines elegant design, advanced technology, and dynamic handling to deliver a driving experience thats both sophisticated and sporty.

BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!  

WE WORK WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS TO GET YOU APPROVED! DEPENDS ON YOUR CREDIT HISTORY. CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. 

Please check our website www.vaultmotors.ca  Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional fee from $895, depending on the make and model. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.  

-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT -CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE   Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.  

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association

VAULT MOTORS  DRIVE IN PERFECTION   

www.vaultmotors.ca 

1650 Dundas Street East Mississauga ON L4X 2Z3  

Telephone 905-281-3030 

Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 8:00PM
Sunday Appointment

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

100,990 KM

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Vault Motors

1650 Dundas St E, Unit 10-4, Mississauga, ON L4X 2Z3

905-281-3030

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Experience refined luxury and confident performance with the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300. This premium compact SUV combines elegant design, advanced technology, and dynamic handling to deliver a driving experience thats both sophisticated and sporty.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Power Lumbar Support
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Chrome Door Handles
Driver Information Centre
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Live Traffic Information
Touchpad
Power Adjustable Front Passenger's Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
MBUX Extended Functions
Radio: Connect 20 Mid

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Run-flat Tires
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.27 Axle Ratio
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
66 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
665.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
365 kgs
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

1650 Dundas St E, Unit 10-4, Mississauga, ON L4X 2Z3
