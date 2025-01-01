$39,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
GLC 300 4MATIC SUV
Location
Vault Motors
1650 Dundas St E, Unit 10-4, Mississauga, ON L4X 2Z3
905-281-3030
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience refined luxury and confident performance with the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300. This premium compact SUV combines elegant design, advanced technology, and dynamic handling to deliver a driving experience thats both sophisticated and sporty.
