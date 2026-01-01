Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Navigation System, Surround camera System, Power panoramic Moon roof, Keyless Go, Blind spot indicators, Lane departure alert, Accident prevention Alert, Parking sensors, power tail Gate, blue tooth and USB Connectivity, price includes Ontario Ondrive safety certificate, Administration fee and Omvic fee. for more detailed information please call 905 823 5535  or email us at sales@mac.ca. </p>

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

86,800 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC 300

Watch This Vehicle
13486595

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC 300

Location

Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7

905-823-5535

  1. 1768680257204
  2. 1768680257774
  3. 1768680258384
  4. 1768680258852
  5. 1768680259329
  6. 1768680259783
  7. 1768680260261
  8. 1768680260721
  9. 1768680261245
  10. 1768680261698
  11. 1768680262145
  12. 1768680262608
  13. 1768680263102
  14. 1768680263568
  15. 1768680264016
  16. 1768680264467
  17. 1768680264910
  18. 1768680265375
  19. 1768680265814
  20. 1768680266269
  21. 1768680266719
  22. 1768680267153
  23. 1768680267605
  24. 1768680268048
  25. 1768680268530
  26. 1768680268999
  27. 1768680269450
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,800KM
Good Condition
VIN W1N0G8EB5NV382405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, Surround camera System, Power panoramic Moon roof, Keyless Go, Blind spot indicators, Lane departure alert, Accident prevention Alert, Parking sensors, power tail Gate, blue tooth and USB Connectivity, price includes Ontario Ondrive safety certificate, Administration fee and Omvic fee. for more detailed information please call 905 823 5535  or email us at sales@mac.ca. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System
Touch pad

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Centre

Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 33,800 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V Sport for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Honda CR-V Sport 91,000 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE 31,300 KM $38,995 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Centre

Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-823-XXXX

(click to show)

905-823-5535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Centre

905-823-5535

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class