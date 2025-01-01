2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<h2 data-start=160 data-end=238><strong data-start=163 data-end=238>2022 Mercedes-Benz S 580 4MATIC – The Flagship of Luxury and Technology</strong></h2> <p data-start=240 data-end=581>Finished in <strong data-start=252 data-end=288>Gray over Black leather interior</strong>, this 2022 Mercedes-Benz S 580 represents the pinnacle of modern luxury, craftsmanship, and performance. Equipped with a <strong data-start=410 data-end=451>4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with EQ Boost</strong> delivering <strong data-start=463 data-end=497>496 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque</strong>, this S-Class combines effortless power with remarkable refinement and composure. <hr data-start=583 data-end=586 /> <h3 data-start=588 data-end=618><strong data-start=592 data-end=618>Key Features & Options</strong></h3> <ul data-start=619 data-end=1550> <li data-start=619 data-end=667> <p data-start=621 data-end=667>4.0L Bi-Turbo V8 with EQ Boost (Mild Hybrid) </li> <li data-start=668 data-end=714> <p data-start=670 data-end=714>9-Speed Automatic Transmission (9G-TRONIC) </li> <li data-start=715 data-end=741> <p data-start=717 data-end=741>4MATIC All-Wheel Drive </li> <li data-start=742 data-end=802> <p data-start=744 data-end=802>Adaptive AIRMATIC Suspension with Adjustable Ride Height </li> <li data-start=803 data-end=837> <p data-start=805 data-end=837>Executive Rear Seating Package </li> <li data-start=838 data-end=877> <p data-start=840 data-end=877>Burmester® 3D Surround Sound System </li> <li data-start=878 data-end=905> <p data-start=880 data-end=905>Panoramic Glass Sunroof </li> <li data-start=906 data-end=963> <p data-start=908 data-end=963>Active Multicontour Front Seats with Massage Function </li> <li data-start=964 data-end=1008> <p data-start=966 data-end=1008>Heated & Ventilated Front and Rear Seats </li> <li data-start=1009 data-end=1079> <p data-start=1011 data-end=1079>Nappa Leather Upholstery with Ambient Interior Lighting (64-Color) </li> <li data-start=1080 data-end=1143> <p data-start=1082 data-end=1143>12.8 OLED Central Touchscreen + Digital Instrument Display </li> <li data-start=1144 data-end=1224> <p data-start=1146 data-end=1224>MBUX Infotainment System with Voice Control and Augmented Reality Navigation </li> <li data-start=1225 data-end=1266> <p data-start=1227 data-end=1266>Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto </li> <li data-start=1267 data-end=1286> <p data-start=1269 data-end=1286>Head-Up Display </li> <li data-start=1287 data-end=1323> <p data-start=1289 data-end=1323>Soft-Close Doors and Power Trunk </li> <li data-start=1324 data-end=1359> <p data-start=1326 data-end=1359>360-Degree Surround View Camera </li> <li data-start=1360 data-end=1423> <p data-start=1362 data-end=1423>Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist </li> <li data-start=1424 data-end=1488> <p data-start=1426 data-end=1488>Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Cross-Traffic Alert </li> <li data-start=1489 data-end=1515> <p data-start=1491 data-end=1515>LED Digital Headlights </li> <li data-start=1516 data-end=1550> <p data-start=1518 data-end=1550>20-Inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

59,800 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 580

Watch This Vehicle
13108787

2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 580

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 13108787
  2. 13108787
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,800KM
VIN W1K6G7GB5NA104626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 59,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Mercedes-Benz S 580 4MATIC – The Flagship of Luxury and Technology

Finished in Gray over Black leather interior, this 2022 Mercedes-Benz S 580 represents the pinnacle of modern luxury, craftsmanship, and performance. Equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with EQ Boost delivering 496 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, this S-Class combines effortless power with remarkable refinement and composure.


Key Features & Options



  • 4.0L Bi-Turbo V8 with EQ Boost (Mild Hybrid)



  • 9-Speed Automatic Transmission (9G-TRONIC)



  • 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive



  • Adaptive AIRMATIC Suspension with Adjustable Ride Height



  • Executive Rear Seating Package



  • Burmester® 3D Surround Sound System



  • Panoramic Glass Sunroof



  • Active Multicontour Front Seats with Massage Function



  • Heated & Ventilated Front and Rear Seats



  • Nappa Leather Upholstery with Ambient Interior Lighting (64-Color)



  • 12.8" OLED Central Touchscreen + Digital Instrument Display



  • MBUX Infotainment System with Voice Control and Augmented Reality Navigation



  • Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto



  • Head-Up Display



  • Soft-Close Doors and Power Trunk



  • 360-Degree Surround View Camera



  • Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist



  • Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Cross-Traffic Alert



  • LED Digital Headlights



  • 20-Inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels





BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.




Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.




$999 financing fee conditions may apply*




Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.




We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.




Special financing price:$ *

Cash Price:$*




HST and Licensing will be extra.




Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .




We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best

possible way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI DSG for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI DSG 83,177 KM $27,488 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Mississauga, ON
2025 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 90 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Challenger SXT RWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Dodge Challenger SXT RWD 123,568 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class