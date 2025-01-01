$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 580
2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 59,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Gray over Black leather interior, this 2022 Mercedes-Benz S 580 represents the pinnacle of modern luxury, craftsmanship, and performance. Equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with EQ Boost delivering 496 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, this S-Class combines effortless power with remarkable refinement and composure.
Key Features & Options
4.0L Bi-Turbo V8 with EQ Boost (Mild Hybrid)
9-Speed Automatic Transmission (9G-TRONIC)
4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
Adaptive AIRMATIC Suspension with Adjustable Ride Height
Executive Rear Seating Package
Burmester® 3D Surround Sound System
Panoramic Glass Sunroof
Active Multicontour Front Seats with Massage Function
Heated & Ventilated Front and Rear Seats
Nappa Leather Upholstery with Ambient Interior Lighting (64-Color)
12.8" OLED Central Touchscreen + Digital Instrument Display
MBUX Infotainment System with Voice Control and Augmented Reality Navigation
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Head-Up Display
Soft-Close Doors and Power Trunk
360-Degree Surround View Camera
Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist
Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Cross-Traffic Alert
LED Digital Headlights
20-Inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels
