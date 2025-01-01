$57,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Van 2500 High Roof I4 170 No Accident Bluetooth Blind Spot Push Button Start
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Van 2500 High Roof I4 170 No Accident Bluetooth Blind Spot Push Button Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$57,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,583KM
VIN W1W4DCHY4NP477549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 38,583 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, High Roof I4 170, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Active Brake Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start! Former Daily Rental!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Streamlined and efficient, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is highly efficient when its size and cargo capability is taken into account. This 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
The Sprinter Cargo has always been the top choice for a high quality, durable and highly efficient cargo van and this model is no different. With generous cargo space and a handsome and well sculpted interior, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is ready to go that extra mile. While other cargo vans are only about getting the job done, this Sprinter Cargo Van puts a focus on driver comfort and safety. Like any other vehicle created by Mercedes-Benz this Sprinter Cargo Van offers nothing but the best.This low mileage van has just 38,583 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera, Steering Wheel Controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Start
Comfort
air
Convenience
cruise
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
