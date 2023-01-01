Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

34,235 KM

Details Description Features

$37,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,904

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

Contact Seller
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE 1OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE 1OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 10380786
  2. 10380786
  3. 10380786
  4. 10380786
Contact Seller

$37,904

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
34,235KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10380786
  • Stock #: 31855A
  • VIN: JA4J4UA89NZ608620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,235 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, POWER PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, POWER LIFTGATE, FAST-KEY KEYLESS ENTRY, TRIPLE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, SMARTPHONE WIRELESS CHARGER, AUTO LED HIGH BEAMS, DRIVE MODE SELECTOR, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, 8 SMARTPHONE LINK DISPLAY AUDIO FEATURING ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CARPLAY, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, REAR AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, DRIVER ATTENTION ALERT, 11 SRS AIRBAGS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND MUCH MORE...

Price listed online reflects an applied finance credit. Cash price may differ.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...

105 point safety and quality inspection.

Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.

3 days or 300km exchange policy **

Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**

Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.


Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

2022 Mitsubishi Outl...
 34,235 KM
$37,904 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-30 GT ...
 30,500 KM
$34,736 + tax & lic
2022 Audi Q3 Komfort...
 11,646 KM
$43,000 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory