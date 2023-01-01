2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

$37,904 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 2 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10380786

10380786 Stock #: 31855A

31855A VIN: JA4J4UA89NZ608620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Titanium Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 34,235 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Intermittent Wipers Comfort Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Cloth Interior Power Lift Gates Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Air & Heat Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.