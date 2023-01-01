$37,904+ tax & licensing
905-238-9888
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE 1OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
$37,904
- Listing ID: 10380786
- Stock #: 31855A
- VIN: JA4J4UA89NZ608620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,235 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD, POWER PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, POWER LIFTGATE, FAST-KEY KEYLESS ENTRY, TRIPLE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, SMARTPHONE WIRELESS CHARGER, AUTO LED HIGH BEAMS, DRIVE MODE SELECTOR, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, 8 SMARTPHONE LINK DISPLAY AUDIO FEATURING ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CARPLAY, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, REAR AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, DRIVER ATTENTION ALERT, 11 SRS AIRBAGS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND MUCH MORE...
Price listed online reflects an applied finance credit. Cash price may differ.
Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...
105 point safety and quality inspection.
Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.
3 days or 300km exchange policy **
Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**
Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms
401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.
Vehicle Features
