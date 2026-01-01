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2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

73,961 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

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14273672

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

905-828-8488

  1. 14273672
  2. 14273672
  3. 14273672
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
73,961KM
VIN JA4J4UA83NZ603350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Bronze
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,961 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
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905-828-8488

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Erin Mills Mitsubishi

905-828-8488

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander