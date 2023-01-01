Menu
2022 Nissan Armada

19,470 KM

Details Features

$73,679

+ tax & licensing
$73,679

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2022 Nissan Armada

2022 Nissan Armada

Platinum

2022 Nissan Armada

Platinum

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$73,679

+ taxes & licensing

19,470KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9477393
  • Stock #: P2885
  • VIN: JN8AY2CD3N9675291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P2885
  • Mileage 19,470 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

