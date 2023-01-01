Menu
2022 Nissan Kicks

750 KM

Details Description Features

$31,573

+ tax & licensing
$31,573

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2022 Nissan Kicks

2022 Nissan Kicks

SR

2022 Nissan Kicks

SR

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$31,573

+ taxes & licensing

750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9485571
  Stock #: P2887
  VIN: 3N1CP5DV5NL501331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P2887
  • Mileage 750 KM

Vehicle Description

RECENT ARRIVAL!

CARFAX CANADA NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS CARFAX CANADA ONE OWNER


2022 SUPER BLACK NISSAN KICKS SR

VEHICLE PRICE AND FINANCE PAYMENTS INCLUDE OMVIC FEE AND FUEL. ERIN MILLS MITSUBISHI IS PROUD TO OFFER A SUPERIOR SELECTION OF TOP QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES OF ALL MAKES. WE STOCK CARS, TRUCKS, SUV'S, SPORTS CARS, AND CROSSOVERS TO FIT EVERY BUDGET!! WE HAVE BEEN PROUDLY SERVING THE CITIES AND TOWNS OF KITCHENER, GUELPH, WATERLOO, HAMILTON, OAKVILLE, TORONTO, WINDSOR, LONDON, NIAGARA FALLS, CAMBRIDGE, ORILLIA, BRACEBRIDGE, BARRIE, MISSISSAUGA, BRAMPTON, SIMCOE, BURLINGTON, OTTAWA, SARNIA, PORT ELGIN, KINCARDINE, LISTOWEL, COLLINGWOOD, ARTHUR, WIARTON, BRANTFORD, ST. CATHARINES, NEWMARKET, STRATFORD, PETERBOROUGH, KINGSTON, SUDBURY, SAULT STE MARIE, WELLAND, OSHAWA, WHITBY, COBOURG, BELLEVILLE, TRENTON, PETAWAWA, NORTH BAY, HUNTSVILLE, GANANOQUE, BROCKVILLE, NAPANEE, ARNPRIOR, BANCROFT, OWEN SOUND, CHATHAM, ST. THOMAS, LEAMINGTON, MILTON, AJAX, PICKERING AND SURROUNDING AREAS SINCE 2009.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

