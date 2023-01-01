Menu
2022 Nissan Pathfinder

18,698 KM

Details Features

$59,579

+ tax & licensing
$59,579

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$59,579

+ taxes & licensing

18,698KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9750583
  • Stock #: P2920
  • VIN: 5N1DR3DF4NC243643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P2920
  • Mileage 18,698 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

