$59,579+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,579
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
416-860-5663
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$59,579
+ taxes & licensing
18,698KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9750583
- Stock #: P2920
- VIN: 5N1DR3DF4NC243643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P2920
- Mileage 18,698 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2