2022 Nissan Sentra
SR Midnight Edition
Location
Auto 9000 Sales
260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10186551
- Stock #: 1249
- VIN: 3N1AB8DV0NY249515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Price excludes tax and licensing. ADVERTISED PRICE IS FINANCE ONLY. CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER. Financing options available including $0 DOWN! No hidden fees. CERTIFICATION: As per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $799 (STARTING PRICE). FINANCING AVAILABLE: Everybody Approved. We accept no credit, new credit, and bad credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Students! TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. Come in for a test drive today! For more information please feel free to contact us at 905-279-9990 or send us an e-mail at reception@auto9k.ca. You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call the store.
