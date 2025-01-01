$20,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Nissan Sentra
SV
2022 Nissan Sentra
SV
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,484KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV7NY259055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASPEN WHITE TRICOAT
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 259055
- Mileage 75,484 KM
Vehicle Description
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus 60,911 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive 51,958 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Dodge Challenger GT 7,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email B Town Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2022 Nissan Sentra