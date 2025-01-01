$53,995+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel Night Edition EcoDiesel | Lux Leather | 4X4
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel Night Edition EcoDiesel | Lux Leather | 4X4
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FLAME RED
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8278A
- Mileage 90,075 KM
Vehicle Description
COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!''
2022 Ram 1500 Rebel Night Crew Cab 4X4 | 3.0L EcoDiesel Turbocharged V6 | Flame Red | Lux Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats | Uconnect 12" Touchscreen Display w/ Navigation | 19-speaker Harman/Kardon High Performance Audio System | Bed Utility Group | Comfort & Convenience Group | Level 2 Equipment Group | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start | Wireless Smartphone Charging Pad | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Second-row Heated Seats | Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control | Remote Proximity Keyless Entry | Park-sense Front & Rear Parking Sensors | 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio | Class IV Hitch Receiver | Trailer Brake Control | Mopar Deployable Bed Step | Spray-in Bed Liner | Sport Performance Hood | 124.9L Fuel Tank
One Owner Clean Carfax
A rare and highly sought-after find, this 2022 Ram 1500 Rebel Night Edition Crew Cab 4X4 is a low-kilometre powerhouse that combines off-road dominance with premium luxury. Powered by the 3.0L EcoDiesel Turbocharged V6, it delivers outstanding torque, fuel efficiency, and long-range capability with its 124.9L fuel tankperfect for adventure seekers and long haulers alike. Finished in Flame Red, this Rebel Night Edition stands out with a Sport Performance Hood, bold blacked-out accents, and aggressive styling. Inside, the Lux Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Heated Front and Second-Row Seats, a Heated Steering Wheel, and Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control create an upscale and comfortable cabin. The Uconnect 12 Touchscreen with Navigation, Wireless Charging Pad, and a 19-Speaker Harman/Kardon High-Performance Audio System bring cutting-edge tech and immersive sound. Practicality meets power with the Bed Utility Group, Mopar Deployable Bed Step, Spray-In Bed Liner, and Class IV Hitch Receiver with Trailer Brake Control, making towing and cargo management effortless. Advanced safety features like Park-Sense Front & Rear Parking Sensors and Remote Proximity Keyless Entry add convenience and peace of mind. With a One Owner Clean Carfax, this EcoDiesel Rebel Night Edition is a rare opportunity to own one of the most capable, stylish, and fuel-efficient off-road trucks availabledont miss out on this elite Rebel!
