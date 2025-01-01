Menu
2022 Ram 1500 Sport – Bold Design, Powerful Capability

Finished in Black over Black interior, this 2022 Ram 1500 Sport blends aggressive styling with legendary truck performance. With its strong HEMI V8 power, premium features, and modern tech, this pickup is built for both work and lifestyle.

Key Features & Options

5.7L HEMI V8 engine with eTorque mild-hybrid system
8-speed automatic transmission
4x4 drivetrain for all-season confidence
Sport appearance package with body-colored bumpers and grille
Premium interior with leather-trimmed seating
Uconnect infotainment system with large touchscreen display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration
Heated front seats & heated steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Remote start system
Advanced safety features including blind spot monitoring & rear cross-path detection
Spray-in bedliner & RamBox cargo management system (where equipped)
20-inch alloy wheels

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Contact Seller

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

