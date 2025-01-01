$43,488+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
2022 RAM 1500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 388319
- Mileage 100,390 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Black over Black interior, this 2022 Ram 1500 Sport blends aggressive styling with legendary truck performance. With its strong HEMI V8 power, premium features, and modern tech, this pickup is built for both work and lifestyle.
Key Features & Options
5.7L HEMI V8 engine with eTorque mild-hybrid system
8-speed automatic transmission
4x4 drivetrain for all-season confidence
Sport appearance package with body-colored bumpers and grille
Premium interior with leather-trimmed seating
Uconnect infotainment system with large touchscreen display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration
Heated front seats & heated steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Remote start system
Advanced safety features including blind spot monitoring & rear cross-path detection
Spray-in bedliner & RamBox cargo management system (where equipped)
20-inch alloy wheels
