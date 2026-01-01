$43,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Sport V8 | 12" NAV |Alpine |Steps Liner Cover |4X4
2022 RAM 1500
Sport V8 | 12" NAV |Alpine |Steps Liner Cover |4X4
Location
Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260698A
- Mileage 105,110 KM
Vehicle Description
COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks.
2022 Ram 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4X4 | 5.7L HEMI V8 | Granite Crystal Metallic | Heated Cloth Bucket Seats | Uconnect 12" Touchscreen w/ Navigation | 9-Speaker Alpine Premium Audio | Level 2 Equipment Group | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Forward Collision Warning | Park-sense Front & Rear Parking Sensors | Remote Proximity Keyless Entry | Power Adjustable Pedals | Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control | Rear Power Sliding Window | Spray-in Bed Liner | Hard Tri-fold Tonneau Cover | Mopar Side Steps | Class IV Hitch Receiver
This 2022 Ram 1500 Sport comes finished in Granite Crystal Metallic and is powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8, giving you the right mix of everyday comfort, capability, and classic Mopar power. Inside the award-winning Ram interior, heated bucket seats, the Alpine premium sound system, and the massive 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto help make every drive feel modern and premium. Convenience features like a heated steering wheel and remote start are exactly what you want for Canadian winters, while Forward Collision Warning and Park-sense Front & Rear Parking Sensors add extra confidence behind the wheel. Finished with Mopar side steps, a spray-in bed liner, hard tri-fold tonneau cover, Class IV hitch receiver, and Ram’s proven 4X4 capability, this Sport HEMI checks the right boxes for looks, comfort, technology, and real truck usefulness.
______________________________________________________
FREE CarFax included! Click the CarFax link in the listing to view the report.
Our advertised prices are for consumers/end users only and are not intended for dealer, wholesale, exporter, or broker purchases.
______________________________________________________
Peel Chrysler is based in Port Credit, Mississauga, and proudly serves customers across Ontario and Canada, including Toronto, Oakville, North York, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Scarborough, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Pickering, Huntsville, Milton, Woodbridge, Aurora, Newmarket, Orangeville, Georgetown, Markham, North Bay, Sudbury, Barrie, Oshawa, Kingston, Innisfil, and surrounding areas. Browse our selection of used cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, Ram, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, FIAT, and all makes and models at peelchrysler.com.
______________________________________________________
Disclaimer: Prices are for consumer/end-user purchases only. Advertised priceas are all-in and include all dealer fees and charges, including the $499 loan processing fee where applicable, except HST, Fuel and Licensing, unless otherwise stated. Payments, rates, and terms are subject to approved credit and may change without notice. If a trade-in has an outstanding loan balance and Peel Chrysler is required to facilitate the lien payout, a $349 lien payout fee applies. Most pre-owned vehicles originally come with two keys; however, all Peel Chrysler pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key unless otherwise stated. Vehicle images may be digitally adjusted or enhanced for presentation purposes and may not always reflect the exact appearance of the vehicle. While we make every effort to ensure accuracy, vehicle details, features, options, materials, history, specifications, pricing, availability, and CarFax information should be verified with Peel Chrysler before purchase.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat
Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-278-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-278-6181