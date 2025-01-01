Menu
Account
Sign In
<meta charset=utf-8 /> 2022 RAM 1500 CLASSIC WALOCK COMES WITH ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND MANY MORE FEATURES. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

93,287 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Watch This Vehicle
12438760

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 12438760
  2. 12438760
  3. 12438760
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,287KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT4NS146898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,287 KM

Vehicle Description


2022 RAM 1500 CLASSIC WALOCK

COMES WITH ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND MANY MORE FEATURES.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Remote Starter

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2020 Bentley Continental GTC V8 AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Bentley Continental GTC V8 AWD 3,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Honda Civic Sedan Sport for sale in Mississauga, ON
2025 Honda Civic Sedan Sport 100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q3 Technik for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Audi Q3 Technik 13,757 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2022 RAM 1500 Classic