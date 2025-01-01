$44,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock Crew V8 | Sunroof | Steps | 4X4
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8434
- Mileage 42,139 KM
Vehicle Description
*6.89% promotional interest rate available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles (2022-2025 Preowned Vehicles and demos). COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks. Canada's #1 Stellantis Retailer for 9 years & counting!!
2022 Ram 1500 Warlock Crew Cab 4X4 | 5.7L V8 | Granite Crystal Metallic | Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat | Power Sunroof | Uconnect 8.4" Touchscreen Display w/ Navigation | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Remote Start | Class IV Hitch Receiver | Trailer Brake Control | Side Steps | Mopar Sport Performance Hood | Rear Power Sliding Window
One Owner Clean Carfax
Bold styling meets real-world muscle in this 2022 Ram 1500 Warlock Crew Cab 4X4, finished in sleek Granite Crystal Metallic and powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8. This head-turning truck blends rugged utility with comfort, offering a versatile cloth front bench seat and a power sunroof that adds open-sky enjoyment. Inside, the Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto ensures seamless connectivity, while remote start and a rear power sliding window enhance convenience. The Mopar Sport Performance Hood and side steps give it a commanding presence, and with features like the Class IV hitch receiver, trailer brake control, and a clean one-owner Carfax, this Warlock is built to perform and ready to impress.
______________________________________________________
