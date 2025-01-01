2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Menu
*6.89% promotional interest rate available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles (2022-2025 Preowned Vehicles and demos).  COME SEE WHY NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL! Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks. Canadas #1 Stellantis Retailer for 9 years & counting!! 2022 Ram 1500 Warlock Crew Cab 4X4 | 5.7L V8 | Patriot Blue Pearl | HIGHLY OPTIONED | Warlock All-terrain Package | Premium Cloth Bucket Seats | Uconnect 8.4" Touchscreen Display | Alpine Premium Audio System | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Class IV Hitch Receiver | Anti-spin Differential Rear Axle | 121L Fuel Tank | Side Steps | Spray-in Bed Liner | Tonneau Cover | Park-sense Rear Park Assist System | LED Fog Lamps | Mopar Sport Performance Hood | One Owner Clean Carfax Finished in striking Patriot Blue Pearl, this highly optioned 2022 Ram 1500 Warlock Crew Cab 4X4 is loaded with both style and substance. Equipped with the Warlock All-terrain Package and powered by a robust 5.7L HEMI V8, this truck is ready to conquer any road with confidence. Inside, premium cloth bucket seats, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a remote start system make every drive comfortable year-round. The Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keeps you connected, while the Alpine premium audio system delivers crystal-clear sound. With rugged touches like the Mopar Sport Performance Hood, side steps, LED fog lamps, and a spray-in bed liner, plus towing essentials like a Class IV hitch receiver and anti-spin differential, this Warlock balances everyday comfort with serious off-road capability. One owner, clean Carfax, and ready for your next adventure. ______________________________________________________ Engage & Explore with Peel Chrysler: Whether youre inquiring about our latest offers or seeking guidance, 1-866-652-6197 connects you directly. Dive deeper online or connect with our team to navigate your automotive journey seamlessly. WE TAKE ALL TRADES & CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! ______________________________________________________ Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e end users) only. *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* *FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) ______________________________________________________ Peel Chrysler A Trusted Destination: Based in Port Credit, Ontario, we proudly serve customers from all corners of Ontario and Canada including Toronto, Oakville, North York, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Thornhill, Scarborough, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Pickering, Huntsville, Milton, Woodbridge, Maple, Aurora, Newmarket, Orangeville, Georgetown, Stouffville, Markham, North Bay, Sudbury, Barrie, Sault Ste. Marie, Parry Sound, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Oshawa, Ajax, Kingston, Innisfil and surrounding areas. On our website www.peelchrysler.com, you will find a vast selection of new vehicles including the new and used Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500. Chrysler Grand Caravan, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Cherokee, Wrangler and more. All vehicles are priced to sell. We deliver throughout Canada. website or call us 1-866-652-6197. Disclaimer Statement: At Peel Chrysler, your satisfaction is our priority. While many pre-owned vehicles originally come with two keys, variations may occur based on trade-ins, and all Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with one key. Any extras provided by the previous owner will be included with your purchase, and additional keys can be bought at the time of sale. Online prices and payments are for finance purchases. Used vehicles that are being financed are subject to a $499 (^$1500 non-prime) financing fee, while cash purchases (certified cheque, bank draft, or wire transfer) on used vehicles have a $2,000 surcharge ( online price + $2,000). Cash purchases of new vehicles only incur applicable taxes and licensing fees, and those priced above $100,000 (including accessories or add-ons) are subject to a federal luxury tax. Optional finance and lease terms are available, and if trading in a vehicle with an outstanding loan balance requiring Peel Chrysler to facilitate the lien payout, a Lien Payout Fee of $349 applies. Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice. While we strive for accuracy, occasional technical or human errors may occur, so we encourage verifying all vehicle details, including features, options, materials, and specifications, with a Peel Chrysler representative by contacting us or visiting our dealership. Experience seamless convenience with our nationwide delivery options. Visit our website or contact us for more details.

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

24,593 KM

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock Crew V8 | All Terrain Pkg | Alpine | 4X4

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock Crew V8 | All Terrain Pkg | Alpine | 4X4

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,593KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT0NS122730

  • Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250369A
  • Mileage 24,593 KM

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

