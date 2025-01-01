Menu
2022 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock - QUAD CAB 4X4  It delivers a perfect mix of toughness, performance, and style. Equipped with a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission, it's built for heavy-duty tasks with impressive towing and payload capabilities. The Warlock trim adds aggressive styling with a factory lift, black grille, 17" black aluminum wheels, Sport hood, and distinctive badging. Inside, enjoy modern features like Uconnect infotainment, rear park assist, and a comfortable, spacious cabin—making it a reliable companion for both workdays and weekend adventures.

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

15,900 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK Quad Cab 4x4

12775826

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK Quad Cab 4x4

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,900KM
VIN 1C6RR7GG2NS199533

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 199533
  • Mileage 15,900 KM

2022 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock - QUAD CAB 4X4 



It delivers a perfect mix of toughness, performance, and style. Equipped with a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission, it’s built for heavy-duty tasks with impressive towing and payload capabilities. The Warlock trim adds aggressive styling with a factory lift, black grille, 17” black aluminum wheels, Sport hood, and distinctive badging. Inside, enjoy modern features like Uconnect infotainment, rear park assist, and a comfortable, spacious cabin—making it a reliable companion for both workdays and weekend adventures.












At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Requires Subscription

