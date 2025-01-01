$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK Quad Cab 4x4
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 199533
- Mileage 15,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock - QUAD CAB 4X4
It delivers a perfect mix of toughness, performance, and style. Equipped with a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission, it’s built for heavy-duty tasks with impressive towing and payload capabilities. The Warlock trim adds aggressive styling with a factory lift, black grille, 17” black aluminum wheels, Sport hood, and distinctive badging. Inside, enjoy modern features like Uconnect infotainment, rear park assist, and a comfortable, spacious cabin—making it a reliable companion for both workdays and weekend adventures.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
