$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,909KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN SLATV4C04NU210948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic White
- Interior Colour Ardent Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 10,909 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
2017 Ferrari 488 GTB 15,551 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 25,366 KM $68,888 + tax & lic
2024 Lexus RX RX 350h Executive Package 631 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email B Town Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan