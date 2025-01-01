Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

10,909 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Watch This Vehicle
12191797

2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
10,909KM
VIN SLATV4C04NU210948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic White
  • Interior Colour Ardent Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 10,909 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Ferrari 488 GTB 15,551 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 25,366 KM $68,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Lexus RX RX 350h Executive Package for sale in Mississauga, ON
2024 Lexus RX RX 350h Executive Package 631 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan