Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 249489
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description






2022 TESLA MODEL 3 LONG RANGE AWD










The Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD is a highly efficient, all-electric sedan known for its exceptional range, performance, and advanced technology.

Performance:
  • Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Provides better traction and control.
  • Power Output: Approximately 346 horsepower
  • 0-60 mph: 4.2 seconds.
  • Top Speed: 145 mph.

Battery and Range:
  • EPA Estimated Range: 576 KMS on a full charge.
  • Battery: Long-range lithium-ion battery pack

Technology and Infotainment:
  • 15-inch Central Touchscreen: Controls vehicle functions, navigation, media, and more.
  • Entertainment: Streaming services (Netflix, YouTube, Spotify), games, and internet browser (usable while parked).
  • Standard Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and LTE connectivity.







HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Electric Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

