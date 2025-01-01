Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span style=font-size: 16px;>*STANDARD RANGE PLUS* *RWD* **LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Year: 2022</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Make: Tesla </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Model: MODEL model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Kms: 49,320</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Price: 25,880$</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Sport empire cars </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded electric sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Tesla model 3 standard range plus RWD with only 49,320 KMS!! For the low price of $25,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed, safety certified ready to go!  Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera seats, full panoramic roof and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.</span></div>

2022 Tesla Model 3

49,320 KM

Details Description Features

$25,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range

Watch This Vehicle
12668913

2022 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

  1. 1750468295
  2. 1750468295
  3. 1750468295
  4. 1750468295
  5. 1750468295
  6. 1750468295
  7. 1750468295
  8. 1750468295
  9. 1750468295
  10. 1750468295
  11. 1750468295
  12. 1750468295
  13. 1750468295
  14. 1750468295
  15. 1750468295
  16. 1750468295
  17. 1750468295
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA3NF324655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,320 KM

Vehicle Description

*STANDARD RANGE PLUS* *RWD* **LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2022Make: Tesla Model: MODEL model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUSKms: 49,320Price: 25,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded electric sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Tesla model 3 standard range plus RWD with only 49,320 KMS!! For the low price of $25,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed, safety certified ready to go!  Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera seats, full panoramic roof and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Used 2023 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE 69,430 KM $37,880 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Mississauga, ON
2025 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 3,023 KM $19,880 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 45,300 KM $21,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Lot A

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

Call Dealer

416-606-XXXX

(click to show)

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2022 Tesla Model 3