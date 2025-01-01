$25,880+ taxes & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range
2022 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
416-606-7758
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,880
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA3NF324655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,320 KM
Vehicle Description
*STANDARD RANGE PLUS* *RWD* **LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2022Make: Tesla Model: MODEL model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUSKms: 49,320Price: 25,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded electric sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Tesla model 3 standard range plus RWD with only 49,320 KMS!! For the low price of $25,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed, safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera seats, full panoramic roof and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
Lot A
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
$25,880
+ taxes & licensing>
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
416-606-7758
2022 Tesla Model 3