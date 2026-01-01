$31,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD
2022 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
78,232KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EB1NF338241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 338241
- Mileage 78,232 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range delivers cutting-edge electric performance, advanced technology, and everyday practicality in a sleek sedan design. With its minimalist interior, instant torque, and impressive range, it remains one of the most popular EVs on the market.
Powered by a dual-motor all-wheel drive electric system, it offers quick acceleration, smooth driving, and an estimated range of over 500 km on a full charge.
Key Features & Options:
Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive
Long Range Battery
Autopilot Driver Assistance System
15" Touchscreen Infotainment Display
Navigation System with Real-Time Updates
Premium Sound System
Wireless Charging Pad
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Glass Roof
Keyless Entry (Phone Key)
Backup Camera & 360° Visualization
Over-the-Air Software Updates
Alloy Wheels
HST and licensing will be extra
Special Financing price: $ 31,888*
Cash Price: $ 33,388 *
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.29% O.A.C
We approve everyone with bad credit, including newcomers and students.
Previously declined by a bank? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY, we are not only concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location, 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients, which starts from the moment you walk into the dealership. We're here for you every step of the way and aim to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care
Powered by a dual-motor all-wheel drive electric system, it offers quick acceleration, smooth driving, and an estimated range of over 500 km on a full charge.
Key Features & Options:
Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive
Long Range Battery
Autopilot Driver Assistance System
15" Touchscreen Infotainment Display
Navigation System with Real-Time Updates
Premium Sound System
Wireless Charging Pad
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Glass Roof
Keyless Entry (Phone Key)
Backup Camera & 360° Visualization
Over-the-Air Software Updates
Alloy Wheels
HST and licensing will be extra
Special Financing price: $ 31,888*
Cash Price: $ 33,388 *
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.29% O.A.C
We approve everyone with bad credit, including newcomers and students.
Previously declined by a bank? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY, we are not only concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location, 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients, which starts from the moment you walk into the dealership. We're here for you every step of the way and aim to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Navigation System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2022 Tesla Model 3