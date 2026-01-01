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<span><strong>2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range delivers cutting-edge electric performance, advanced technology, and everyday practicality in a sleek sedan design.</strong> With its minimalist interior, instant torque, and impressive range, it remains one of the most popular EVs on the market.</span> <span>Powered by <strong>a dual-motor all-wheel drive electric system,</strong> it offers quick acceleration, smooth driving, and an estimated range of over 500 km on a full charge.</span> <strong>Key Features & Options:</strong> <span>Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive</span> <span>Long Range Battery</span> <span>Autopilot Driver Assistance System</span> <span>15 Touchscreen Infotainment Display</span> <span>Navigation System with Real-Time Updates</span> <span>Premium Sound System</span> <span>Wireless Charging Pad</span> <span>Heated Front & Rear Seats</span> <span>Heated Steering Wheel</span> <span>Glass Roof</span> <span>Keyless Entry (Phone Key)</span> <span>Backup Camera & 360° Visualization</span> <span>Over-the-Air Software Updates</span> <span>Alloy Wheels</span> HST and licensing will be extra Special Financing price: $ 31,888* Cash Price: $  33,388 * * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.29% O.A.C We approve everyone with bad credit, including newcomers and students. Previously declined by a bank? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY, we are not only concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location, 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients, which starts from the moment you walk into the dealership. Were here for you every step of the way and aim to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care

2022 Tesla Model 3

78,232 KM

Details Description Features

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14281544

2022 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

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Contact Seller

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
78,232KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EB1NF338241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 338241
  • Mileage 78,232 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range delivers cutting-edge electric performance, advanced technology, and everyday practicality in a sleek sedan design. With its minimalist interior, instant torque, and impressive range, it remains one of the most popular EVs on the market.




Powered by a dual-motor all-wheel drive electric system, it offers quick acceleration, smooth driving, and an estimated range of over 500 km on a full charge.




Key Features & Options:

Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive

Long Range Battery

Autopilot Driver Assistance System

15" Touchscreen Infotainment Display

Navigation System with Real-Time Updates

Premium Sound System

Wireless Charging Pad

Heated Front & Rear Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Glass Roof

Keyless Entry (Phone Key)

Backup Camera & 360° Visualization

Over-the-Air Software Updates

Alloy Wheels







HST and licensing will be extra




Special Financing price: $ 31,888*

Cash Price: $  33,388 *




* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*




Financing Available at as low as 6.29% O.A.C




We approve everyone with bad credit, including newcomers and students.




Previously declined by a bank? No problem !!




Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.




Apply for pre-approval today !!




At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY, we are not only concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location, 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients, which starts from the moment you walk into the dealership. We're here for you every step of the way and aim to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Navigation System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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$31,888

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2022 Tesla Model 3