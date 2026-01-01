$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Tesla Model 3
Base RWD
2022 Tesla Model 3
Base RWD
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
62,189KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA9NF178035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,189 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in White, this 2022 Tesla Model 3 Base RWD delivers cutting-edge electric performance, sleek styling, and advanced technology in one modern sedan package. With its minimalist interior, impressive efficiency, and smooth driving dynamics, the Model 3 offers an exceptional EV experience for both city and highway driving.
Powered by an all-electric powertrain, paired with a single-speed automatic transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD), this Tesla Model 3 delivers instant torque, smooth acceleration, and outstanding efficiency. With 62,189 KM, this well-maintained electric sedan is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• All-Electric Powertrain
• Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)
• Single-Speed Automatic Transmission
• Tesla Autopilot Features
• Glass Roof
• Heated Front & Rear Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Navigation System
• Wireless Phone Connectivity
• Rear View Camera
• Keyless Entry
• Dual-Zone Climate Control
• Premium Audio System
• Over-the-Air Software Updates
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by an all-electric powertrain, paired with a single-speed automatic transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD), this Tesla Model 3 delivers instant torque, smooth acceleration, and outstanding efficiency. With 62,189 KM, this well-maintained electric sedan is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• All-Electric Powertrain
• Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)
• Single-Speed Automatic Transmission
• Tesla Autopilot Features
• Glass Roof
• Heated Front & Rear Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Navigation System
• Wireless Phone Connectivity
• Rear View Camera
• Keyless Entry
• Dual-Zone Climate Control
• Premium Audio System
• Over-the-Air Software Updates
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 78,232 KM $31,888 + tax & lic
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant 32,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 BMW M4 Competition M xDrive 46,950 KM $83,888 + tax & lic
Email B Town Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2022 Tesla Model 3