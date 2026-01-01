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Finished in White, this <strong>2022 Tesla Model 3 Base RWD delivers cutting-edge electric performance, sleek styling, and advanced technology in one modern sedan package.</strong> With its minimalist interior, impressive efficiency, and smooth driving dynamics, the Model 3 offers an exceptional EV experience for both city and highway driving. <span></span> <span>Powered by an </span><strong>all-electric powertrain, paired with a single-speed automatic transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD), this Tesla Model 3</strong><span> delivers instant torque, smooth acceleration, and outstanding efficiency. With </span><span>62,189 KM</span><span>, this well-maintained electric sedan is ready for its next owner.</span> <strong>Factory Options & Features:</strong> <span> • </span><span>All-Electric Powertrain</span><span> • </span><span>Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)</span><span> • Single-Speed Automatic Transmission • Tesla Autopilot Features • Glass Roof • Heated Front & Rear Seats • Heated Steering Wheel • Navigation System • Wireless Phone Connectivity • Rear View Camera • Keyless Entry • Dual-Zone Climate Control • Premium Audio System • Over-the-Air Software Updates</span> <strong> At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2022 Tesla Model 3

62,189 KM

Details Description

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2022 Tesla Model 3

Base RWD

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14285762

2022 Tesla Model 3

Base RWD

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14285762
  2. 14285762
  3. 14285762
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Used
62,189KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA9NF178035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,189 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in White, this 2022 Tesla Model 3 Base RWD delivers cutting-edge electric performance, sleek styling, and advanced technology in one modern sedan package. With its minimalist interior, impressive efficiency, and smooth driving dynamics, the Model 3 offers an exceptional EV experience for both city and highway driving.






Powered by an all-electric powertrain, paired with a single-speed automatic transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD), this Tesla Model 3 delivers instant torque, smooth acceleration, and outstanding efficiency. With 62,189 KM, this well-maintained electric sedan is ready for its next owner.




Factory Options & Features:



• All-Electric Powertrain

• Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

• Single-Speed Automatic Transmission

• Tesla Autopilot Features

• Glass Roof

• Heated Front & Rear Seats

• Heated Steering Wheel

• Navigation System

• Wireless Phone Connectivity

• Rear View Camera

• Keyless Entry

• Dual-Zone Climate Control

• Premium Audio System

• Over-the-Air Software Updates






At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2022 Tesla Model 3