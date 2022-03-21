Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Tesla Model 3

14 KM

Details Features

$87,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$87,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto 9000 Sales

905-279-9990

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE

Location

Auto 9000 Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$87,999

+ taxes & licensing

14KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8822456
  • Stock #: 1061
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB8NF254353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1061
  • Mileage 14 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto 9000 Sales

2017 Mercedes-Benz S...
 88,900 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 BMW 3 Series
55,994 KM
$46,499 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q8
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Auto 9000 Sales

Auto 9000 Sales

Auto 9000 Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

Call Dealer

905-279-XXXX

(click to show)

905-279-9990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory