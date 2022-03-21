$87,999+ tax & licensing
$87,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto 9000 Sales
905-279-9990
2022 Tesla Model 3
2022 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE
Location
Auto 9000 Sales
260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2
905-279-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$87,999
+ taxes & licensing
14KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8822456
- Stock #: 1061
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EB8NF254353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1061
- Mileage 14 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
