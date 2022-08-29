$80,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE
Car Squad Ltd.
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9024598
- Stock #: CS691
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EB8NF317905
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111 KM
Vehicle Description
Electric vehicles are the future as they provide everything you need with incredible efficiency. No more gas and oil changes needed. Charging these vehicles are simple as ever as well. There are multiple ways to do so including right at home and many charging locations you can find near you. The Tesla Model 3 also includes plenty of technology inside to keep any drive interesting. Some features include 1 LCD Monitor In The Front. Technology is convenient and goes well with comfort options including Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat, 8-Way Passenger Seat, Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest. These comfort options provide everything from passenger room to passenger extras. Want to know more? Check out this electric Tesla Model 3 at Carsquad, conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9!
