2022 Tesla Model 3

111 KM

$80,999

+ tax & licensing
$80,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE

2022 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$80,999

+ taxes & licensing

111KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9024598
  Stock #: CS691
  VIN: 5YJ3E1EB8NF317905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111 KM

Vehicle Description

Electric vehicles are the future as they provide everything you need with incredible efficiency. No more gas and oil changes needed. Charging these vehicles are simple as ever as well. There are multiple ways to do so including right at home and many charging locations you can find near you. The Tesla Model 3 also includes plenty of technology inside to keep any drive interesting. Some features include 1 LCD Monitor In The Front. Technology is convenient and goes well with comfort options including Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat, 8-Way Passenger Seat, Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest. These comfort options provide everything from passenger room to passenger extras. Want to know more? Check out this electric Tesla Model 3 at Carsquad, conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9!

Vehicle Features

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Digital Appearance
Premium Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
9.00 Axle Ratio
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet
Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Entertainment System w/Digital Media
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger 10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 82 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

