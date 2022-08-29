Menu
2022 Tesla Model 3

119 KM

Details Description Features

$80,999

+ tax & licensing
Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

LONG RANGE

Location

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

119KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9024604
  • Stock #: CS690
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB5NF315917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119 KM

Vehicle Description

Electric vehicles provide it all when it comes to fuel efficiency. No gas, oil changes, or routine maintenance needed. Getting one used gives you it all for less. The power of the electric battery can vary and is mated with a Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic transmission. You can easily charge an electric vehicle with multiple ways to do so. This includes conveniently at stores or even directly at your home. The used Tesla Model 3 also includes plenty of technology inside to keep any drive convenient, easy, and fun. Some features include 1 LCD Monitor In The Front. Technology is convenient and goes well with comfort options including 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat, Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats. With the quiet sound of an electric vehicle comes comfort and class with those interior features. Always stay comfortable. Used electric vehicles also provide standard and even advanced safety features to help with the road ahead and keeping everyone safe. Some of the important safety features include Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Systems Monitor. Some features protect, while others can make the drive easier. Want to know more? Check out this used electric Tesla Model 3 at Carsquad, conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Reading Lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front beverage holders
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Digital Appearance
Premium Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
9.00 Axle Ratio
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet
Alloy Wheels
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Front fog lights
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
14 Speakers
Entertainment System w/Digital Media
Entertainment System
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Premium audio system
Steering wheel memory
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Premium Seat Trim
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Premium Heated Front Bucket Seats
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger 10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 82 kWh Capacity
Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Aero

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

