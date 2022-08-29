$80,999+ tax & licensing
905-366-0123
2022 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE
Location
Car Squad Ltd.
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$80,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9024604
- Stock #: CS690
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EB5NF315917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Electric
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119 KM
Vehicle Description
Electric vehicles provide it all when it comes to fuel efficiency. No gas, oil changes, or routine maintenance needed. Getting one used gives you it all for less. The power of the electric battery can vary and is mated with a Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic transmission. You can easily charge an electric vehicle with multiple ways to do so. This includes conveniently at stores or even directly at your home. The used Tesla Model 3 also includes plenty of technology inside to keep any drive convenient, easy, and fun. Some features include 1 LCD Monitor In The Front. Technology is convenient and goes well with comfort options including 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat, Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats. With the quiet sound of an electric vehicle comes comfort and class with those interior features. Always stay comfortable. Used electric vehicles also provide standard and even advanced safety features to help with the road ahead and keeping everyone safe. Some of the important safety features include Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Systems Monitor. Some features protect, while others can make the drive easier. Want to know more? Check out this used electric Tesla Model 3 at Carsquad, conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9!
Vehicle Features
