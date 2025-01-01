$31,880+ taxes & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE
2022 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
416-606-7758
$31,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 116,320 KM
Vehicle Description
*LONG RANGE* *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car Year: 2022 Make: Tesla Model: MODEL Y long range dual motor Kms: 116,320 Price: $31,880 +HST Sport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded electric SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Tesla model Y AWD LONG RANGE with only 116,320KMS!! For the low price of $31,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, leather seats, full panoramic roof and much more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Wont last long book an appointment for test drive today. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 7SAYGDEE2NF393716
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
