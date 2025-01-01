Menu
Account
Sign In
*7 SEATER* LONG RANGE* *WHITE INTERIOR* *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car Year: 2022 Make: Tesla Model: MODEL Y long range dual motor Kms: 61,786 Price: 38,880$ Sport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded electric SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Tesla model Y FULLY LOADED with only 61,786KMS!! For the low price of $38,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera white leather seats, full panoramic roof and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Wont last long book an appointment for test drive today. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 7SAYGAEE0NF530814

2022 Tesla Model Y

61,787 KM

Details Description Features

$38,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13182209

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

  1. 13182209.759896357?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33754
  2. 13182209
  3. 13182209
  4. 13182209
  5. 13182209
  6. 13182209
  7. 13182209
  8. 13182209
  9. 13182209
  10. 13182209
  11. 13182209
  12. 13182209
  13. 13182209
  14. 13182209
  15. 13182209
  16. 13182209
  17. 13182209
  18. 13182209
  19. 13182209
  20. 13182209
  21. 13182209
Contact Seller

$38,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,787KM
VIN 7SAYGAEE0NF530814

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 530814
  • Mileage 61,787 KM

Vehicle Description

*7 SEATER* LONG RANGE* *WHITE INTERIOR* *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car Year: 2022 Make: Tesla Model: MODEL Y long range dual motor Kms: 61,786 Price: 38,880$ Sport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded electric SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Tesla model Y FULLY LOADED with only 61,786KMS!! For the low price of $38,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera white leather seats, full panoramic roof and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Wont last long book an appointment for test drive today. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 7SAYGAEE0NF530814

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full service internet access
Smart Device Integration
Folding Cargo Cover
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Digital Appearance
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Black grille
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Fixed Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Axle Ratio: TBD
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
14 Speakers

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 81 kWh Capacity
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger
50 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
591kgs (5
712lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Used 2018 Honda Civic Si Manual for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Honda Civic Si Manual 95,400 KM $19,880 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION 104,700 KM $29,880 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GX AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Mazda CX-30 GX AWD 52,325 KM $19,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Lot A

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

Call Dealer

416-606-XXXX

(click to show)

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2022 Tesla Model Y