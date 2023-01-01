Menu
2022 Tesla Model Y

13,823 KM

Details Description Features

$73,995

+ tax & licensing
Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

Performance AWD No Accident Dual Motor Autopilot Navigation Low Mileage

Performance AWD No Accident Dual Motor Autopilot Navigation Low Mileage

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

13,823KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9897608
  • Stock #: 12388
  • VIN: 7SAYGDEF1NF543565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,823 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, Navigation, Glass Roof, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


Spacious and comfortable, the 2022 Tesla Model 3 is a highly capable electric crossover SUV. This 2022 Tesla Model Y is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

This 2022 Tesla Model Y is engineered to masterfully blend efficient EV driving dynamics with unparalleled versatility, capability, and protection. The exterior styling features fluid and minimalist body lines with exemplary aerodynamic design, to create an overall attractive package. The interior space is a tech-lover's dream, loaded with cutting-edge connectivity and infotainment systems, in addition to well-built interior panels and premium trim materials. With impressive cargo volume, unmatched driving range and a host of safety features, the 2022 Tesla Model Y is a bona fide electric SUV offering.This low mileage SUV has just 13,823 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet engine.

Our Model Y's trim level is Performance AWD. Thrills and excitement are in excess with this Model Y Performance, loaded with unique performance aluminum wheels, sport-tuned suspension, full-time all-wheel-drive, aggressive exterior styling, and premium heated bucket seats. Also standard is an air filtration system, a sonorous 14 speaker premium audio system, a large tinted sunroof with UV ray protection, and an immersive 15-inch infotainment screen, bundled with smart routing navigation, satellite radio, video streaming, internet browsing and premium mobile connectivity. Additional features include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, 40-20-40 split folding rear seats, LED lights, a 360 degree camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/



SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wireless Phone Charging

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
Power Tilt Wheel
Side Camera
WIFI
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor

