$27,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Toyota C-HR
No Accident Heated Seats Blind Spot Push Button Start
2022 Toyota C-HR
No Accident Heated Seats Blind Spot Push Button Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,866KM
VIN JTNKHMBX3N1129687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17277
- Mileage 52,866 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Pre Collision Assist, Push Button Start!
Tabangi Motors is family-owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle and the best customer service. Serving the Kitchener area, Tabangi Motors is your premier retailer of pre-owned vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy, and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck, or SUV today!
Tabangi Motors treats the needs of each customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if they are not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
The Toyota C-HR is a fun little crossover unlike anything else on the road. This 2022 Toyota C-HR is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
The C-HR's energetic design is accentuated by a distinctive diamond-shaped grille, dynamic rear spoiler, large wheels, and sculpted tail lights. You'll feel right at home with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected at all times. With the perfect blend of function and style, the CH-R's spacious interior and state-of-the-art safety features ensure that youre entire family arrives safe on every journey. We're confident that you'll agree there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This SUV has 52,866 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://kitchener.tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest-quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! PRICE: Everyone deserves the best price on their new pre-owned vehicle without uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average, you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! o~o
Tabangi Motors is family-owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle and the best customer service. Serving the Kitchener area, Tabangi Motors is your premier retailer of pre-owned vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy, and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck, or SUV today!
Tabangi Motors treats the needs of each customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if they are not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
The Toyota C-HR is a fun little crossover unlike anything else on the road. This 2022 Toyota C-HR is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
The C-HR's energetic design is accentuated by a distinctive diamond-shaped grille, dynamic rear spoiler, large wheels, and sculpted tail lights. You'll feel right at home with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected at all times. With the perfect blend of function and style, the CH-R's spacious interior and state-of-the-art safety features ensure that youre entire family arrives safe on every journey. We're confident that you'll agree there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This SUV has 52,866 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://kitchener.tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest-quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! PRICE: Everyone deserves the best price on their new pre-owned vehicle without uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average, you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Comfort
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
BACK UP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE Radar Cruise Blindspot Lane Assist Heated Seats 87,594 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT Convertible No Accident HUD Red Leather BOSE 11,584 KM $102,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE No Accident Radar Cruise Blindspot Lane Assist Heated Seats 85,002 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2022 Toyota C-HR