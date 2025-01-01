$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Camry
XSE
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 048643
- Mileage 28,919 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Black exterior over Black leather interior, this 2022 Toyota Camry XSE combines sporty design, modern comfort, and Toyota’s unbeatable reliability. The XSE trim adds bold exterior details, upgraded tech, and a refined driving experience — all with only 28,919 km on the odometer.
Key Features & Options
2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine (203 hp)
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
XSE Sport Package with Sport-Tuned Suspension
LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights
19-inch Gloss Black Alloy Wheels
Heated Leather Front Seats
Power Driver & Passenger Seats
Panoramic Glass Roof (tilt & slide)
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Integration
7-inch Digital Instrument Display
Backup Camera with Dynamic Guidelines
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) & Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Tracing Assist
Smart Key System with Push-Button Start
Dual Exhaust with Chrome Tips
Black Roof, Spoiler & Exterior Accents
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
B Town Auto Sales
