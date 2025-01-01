Menu
2022 Toyota Camry SE – Sporty Elegance with Proven Toyota Reliability

Finished in Wind Chill Pearl over Black Interior, this 2022 Toyota Camry SE perfectly blends sport-inspired design with the dependability Toyota is known for. Featuring bold exterior styling, advanced driver-assist systems, and a smooth, efficient 2.5L engine, this Camry SE delivers a refined and confident driving experience every day.

Key Features & Options

  • 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder Engine
  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
  • Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
  • SE Sport Exterior Package (Mesh Grille, Rear Spoiler, Dual Exhaust)
  • LED Headlights & Taillights
  • 18" Alloy Wheels
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support
  • Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Paddle Shifters
  • 7" Touchscreen Display
  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ Integration
  • Bluetooth® Connectivity
  • Backup Camera
  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.5+:
    • Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
    • Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
    • Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
    • Automatic High Beams
  • Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start

VIN 4T1G11AK5NU066234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,554 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Seating

Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Toyota Camry