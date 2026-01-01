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<span><strong>2022 Toyota Camry SE finished in White delivers sporty styling, proven reliability, and everyday comfort in one of the most trusted sedans</strong> on the market.</span><span> With its sleek design and refined interior, the Camry SE offers a perfect balance of performance and practicality.</span> <span> At its core is a </span><strong>2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission</strong><span><strong>,</strong> delivering smooth acceleration, excellent fuel efficiency, and dependable performance.</span> <strong>Factory options included:</strong> <ul> <li><span>Sport-Tuned Suspension</span></li> <li><span>Sport Exterior Styling Package</span></li> <li><span>Heated Front Seats</span></li> <li><span>Power Driver Seat</span></li> <li><span>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</span></li> <li><span>Touchscreen Infotainment System</span></li> <li><span>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span>Lane Keeping Assist</span></li> <li><span>Pre-Collision System</span></li> <li><span>Blind Spot Monitoring</span></li> <li><span>Backup Camera</span></li> <li><span>Remote Keyless Entry</span></li> <li><span>Alloy Wheels</span></li> </ul>

2022 Toyota Camry

128,235 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Camry

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14033290

2022 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14033290
  2. 14033290
  3. 14033290
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$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
128,235KM
VIN 4T1G11AK2NU622788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,235 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Toyota Camry SE finished in White delivers sporty styling, proven reliability, and everyday comfort in one of the most trusted sedans on the market. With its sleek design and refined interior, the Camry SE offers a perfect balance of performance and practicality.



At its core is a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering smooth acceleration, excellent fuel efficiency, and dependable performance.




Factory options included:

  • Sport-Tuned Suspension
  • Sport Exterior Styling Package
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Pre-Collision System
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Backup Camera
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

ABS
Child Safety Locks

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-5177

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$22,888

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2022 Toyota Camry