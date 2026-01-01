$22,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Toyota Camry
SE
2022 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
128,235KM
VIN 4T1G11AK2NU622788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,235 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Toyota Camry SE finished in White delivers sporty styling, proven reliability, and everyday comfort in one of the most trusted sedans on the market. With its sleek design and refined interior, the Camry SE offers a perfect balance of performance and practicality.
At its core is a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering smooth acceleration, excellent fuel efficiency, and dependable performance.
Factory options included:
At its core is a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering smooth acceleration, excellent fuel efficiency, and dependable performance.
Factory options included:
- Sport-Tuned Suspension
- Sport Exterior Styling Package
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Driver Seat
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Pre-Collision System
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Backup Camera
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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$22,888
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2022 Toyota Camry