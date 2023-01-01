$26,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | WIRELESS CHARGING
2022 Toyota Corolla
SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | WIRELESS CHARGING
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # APR9247
- Mileage 65,284 KM
Vehicle Description
Encounter the extraordinary in each journey with the 2022 Toyota Corolla LE - where elegance meets efficiency.
Finished in a Silver exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16-inch wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.8L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, wireless phone charging pad, heated steering wheel, backup camera, heated front seats, high beam assist, rain-sensing windshield wipers, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2022 Toyota Corolla LEwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Humberview Group
Email The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Mississauga
Call Dealer
877-879-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091