Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Encounter the extraordinary in each journey with the 2022 Toyota Corolla LE - where elegance meets efficiency.</p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-size:9.0pt><span style=color:black>Finished in a Blue exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16-inch wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.8L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:9.0pt><span style=color:black>Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a </span></span>sunroof, wireless phone charging pad, heated steering wheel,<span style=font-size:9.0pt><span style=color:black>backup camera, heated front seats, high beam assist, rain-sensing windshield wipers, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more.</span></span></p> <p></p> <p>Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2022 Toyota Corolla LEwill bring!<br /> <br /> PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL</p> <p><br /> Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything Youve Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Dont Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day.[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].</p> <p></p>

2022 Toyota Corolla

60,066 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | WIRELESS CHARGING

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | WIRELESS CHARGING

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 10722473
  2. 10722473
  3. 10722473
  4. 10722473
  5. 10722473
  6. 10722473
  7. 10722473
  8. 10722473
  9. 10722473
  10. 10722473
  11. 10722473
  12. 10722473
  13. 10722473
  14. 10722473
  15. 10722473
  16. 10722473
  17. 10722473
  18. 10722473
  19. 10722473
  20. 10722473
  21. 10722473
  22. 10722473
  23. 10722473
Contact Seller

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
60,066KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR9249
  • Mileage 60,066 KM

Vehicle Description

Encounter the extraordinary in each journey with the 2022 Toyota Corolla LE - where elegance meets efficiency.



Finished in a Blue exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16-inch wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.8L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, wireless phone charging pad, heated steering wheel,backup camera, heated front seats, high beam assist, rain-sensing windshield wipers, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more.





We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2022 Toyota Corolla LEwill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2021 RAM 2500 Big Horn for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 RAM 2500 Big Horn 105,683 KM $49,857 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Sportage LX for sale in Brampton, ON
2018 Kia Sportage LX 114,513 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson for sale in Woodstock, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson 117,805 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla