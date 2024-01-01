Menu
Account
Sign In
<meta charset=utf-8 /> 2022 TOYOTA COROLLA LE UPGRADE Comes with Sunroof, Heated Seats, Push Start Button, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Backup Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist and many more features. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2022 Toyota Corolla

58,498 KM

Details Description Features

$26,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 11815397
  2. 11815397
  3. 11815397
  4. 11815397
  5. 11815397
  6. 11815397
  7. 11815397
  8. 11815397
  9. 11815397
  10. 11815397
  11. 11815397
  12. 11815397
  13. 11815397
  14. 11815397
  15. 11815397
  16. 11815397
  17. 11815397
  18. 11815397
  19. 11815397
  20. 11815397
  21. 11815397
Contact Seller

$26,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,498KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE1NP295742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 295742
  • Mileage 58,498 KM

Vehicle Description


2022 TOYOTA COROLLA LE UPGRADE

Comes with Sunroof, Heated Seats, Push Start Button, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Backup Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Sun Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2021 Honda Accord Sedan Sport for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Honda Accord Sedan Sport 217,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas EXECLINE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Volkswagen Atlas EXECLINE 68,299 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE 49,408 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,488

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla