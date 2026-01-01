$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
58,000KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE9NP380179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 380179
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Reliable, efficient, and built for everyday comfort, this 2022 Toyota Corolla LE is finished in a sleek Black exterior with a refined interior, offering timeless styling and dependable performance. Known for its legendary reliability and low ownership costs, the Corolla is the perfect sedan for commuting, first-time drivers, or daily driving.
Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-Cylinder engine, paired with a CVT automatic transmission and Front-Wheel Drive, this Corolla LE delivers a smooth ride, excellent fuel economy, and dependable performance in all driving conditions.
Factory Options & Features:
• Toyota Safety Sense Suite
• Lane Departure Alert
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Rear View Camera
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Heated Front Seats
• Automatic Climate Control
• Keyless Entry
• LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights
• Bluetooth Connectivity
• Power Windows & Locks
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-Cylinder engine, paired with a CVT automatic transmission and Front-Wheel Drive, this Corolla LE delivers a smooth ride, excellent fuel economy, and dependable performance in all driving conditions.
Factory Options & Features:
• Toyota Safety Sense Suite
• Lane Departure Alert
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Rear View Camera
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Heated Front Seats
• Automatic Climate Control
• Keyless Entry
• LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights
• Bluetooth Connectivity
• Power Windows & Locks
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
2025 Ford Mustang GT 12,020 KM $54,888 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Coupe LX 165,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla LE 58,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email B Town Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2022 Toyota Corolla