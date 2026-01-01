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<span>Reliable, efficient, and built for everyday comfort, this </span><strong>2022 Toyota Corolla LE is finished in a sleek Black exterior</strong><span><strong> with a refined interior, offering timeless styling and dependable performance</strong>. Known for its legendary reliability and low ownership costs, the Corolla is the perfect sedan for commuting, first-time drivers, or daily driving.</span> <span>Powered by a fuel-efficient </span><strong>1.8L 4-Cylinder engine, paired with a CVT automatic transmission and Front-Wheel Drive</strong><span><strong>,</strong> this </span><span>Corolla LE</span><span> delivers a smooth ride, excellent fuel economy, and dependable performance in all driving conditions.</span> <strong>Factory Options & Features:</strong> <span> • Toyota Safety Sense Suite • Lane Departure Alert • Adaptive Cruise Control • Blind Spot Monitoring • Rear View Camera • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • Heated Front Seats • Automatic Climate Control • Keyless Entry • LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights • Bluetooth Connectivity • Power Windows & Locks</span> <strong> At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2022 Toyota Corolla

58,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14222574

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
58,000KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE9NP380179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 380179
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Reliable, efficient, and built for everyday comfort, this 2022 Toyota Corolla LE is finished in a sleek Black exterior with a refined interior, offering timeless styling and dependable performance. Known for its legendary reliability and low ownership costs, the Corolla is the perfect sedan for commuting, first-time drivers, or daily driving.




Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-Cylinder engine, paired with a CVT automatic transmission and Front-Wheel Drive, this Corolla LE delivers a smooth ride, excellent fuel economy, and dependable performance in all driving conditions.




Factory Options & Features:



• Toyota Safety Sense Suite

• Lane Departure Alert

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Blind Spot Monitoring

• Rear View Camera

• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• Heated Front Seats

• Automatic Climate Control

• Keyless Entry

• LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights

• Bluetooth Connectivity

• Power Windows & Locks









At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla LE 58,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2022 Toyota Corolla