2022 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
2022 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Used
113,177KM
VIN 5TDFZRBH4NS229941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Glazed Caramel
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 229941
- Mileage 113,177 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD
This is a three-row premium SUV designed to offer a perfect blend of power, comfort, and versatility. Under the hood, it features a 3.5L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Toyota’s advanced all-wheel drive system, delivering confident handling in all conditions. Inside, the Highlander Limited offers a refined cabin with leather-trimmed seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and second-row captain’s chairs for added comfort. A panoramic sunroof brings in natural light, while the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, built-in navigation, and a premium JBL audio system. Additional features include a power tailgate, wireless charging, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a full suite of Toyota Safety Sense technologies such as blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control. With seating for up to seven passengers and plenty of cargo space, the Highlander Limited is ideal for families seeking both functionality and luxury.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
