$39,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
Location
Mississauga Toyota
2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2
855-726-9809
Used
40,184KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV0NW141540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24597A
- Mileage 40,184 KM
Mississauga Toyota
2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2
2022 Toyota RAV4