2022 Toyota RAV4
LE No Accident Carplay Blindspot Lane Assist
2022 Toyota RAV4
LE No Accident Carplay Blindspot Lane Assist
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,777KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV4NC278711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Lane Trace Assist, Blindspot Assist, Radar Cruise Control, Pre Collision Assist! Former Daily Rental!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
The RAV4 opens a world of excitement while keeping up with the demands of modern life. This 2022 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Introducing the Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today! This low mileage SUV has just 68,777 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Back Up Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tilt/telescopic steering column
pwr trunk release
Front seatback storage nets
Rear centre console w/armrest
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Front/rear reading lights
3-channel FM diversity antenna system
60/40 through-load rear seats w/ski bag
Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome
4-function on-board computer w/check control system
Cupholders in front fascia & rear armrest
Locking illuminated glove box w/rechargeable take-out flashlight
Brushed aluminum trim
Storage compartment in front doors
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers
Footwell lighting
Fully-finished trunk
Pwr windows w/anti-trap, comfort open/close
(3) rear headrests w/outer positions adjustable, centre foldable
Multi-purpose front centre console-inc: climate-controlled storage, armrest
Pre-wiring-inc: alarm, CD changer, satellite radio, telephone
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
Start/Stop Engine Button
Toolkit
5-link independent rear suspension
Double-pivot strut front suspension
Steplessly variable intake system
3.0L DOHC DI 24-valve twin-turbocharged I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
Split single chrome exhaust tips
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
Cloth Seats
Exterior
Automatic Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Halogen free-form fog lights
Windshield wiper deicer
Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
White turn signal indicator lenses
Chrome side window frame trim
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
Body-coloured roof strips
Front air scoop grille w/titanium cross-bar
Adaptive brakelights
Bi-xenon adaptive headlights-inc: auto headlight range control, luminous rings
Safety
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Lane Departure Warning
Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Blind spot sensor
Collapsible tube crash technology
Tire pressure warning
Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
All-position 3-point safety belts
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Pwr glass sunroof-inc: comfort open via car key
Tri-zone climate control-inc: microfilter ventilation, auto air recirculation, solar sensor, residual heat & max A/C functions
Front/rear outboard safety belts-inc: force limiters, pyrotechnical tensioning system
Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, fuel consumption, oil temp
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2022 Toyota RAV4